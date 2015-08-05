Clyne eyes Premier League title with Liverpool

Recruit Nathaniel Clyne has tipped Liverpool to mount a challenge for the Premier League title after swapping St Mary's for Anfield.

Liverpool endured a miserable 2014-15 campaign as they finished sixth, having narrowly missed out on the title as runners-up to Manchester City the season prior.

But England international full-back Clyne, who moved to Liverpool from Southampton during the off-season, believes the Merseyside club can end their 25-year drought for league success this term.

"Two seasons ago, Liverpool were pushing and nearly won the league, so we're not too far away and with the additions to the team this year, we are looking to push on again," Clyne said.

"Hopefully we can push for the title this season.

"You can see with the team and the quality that we have got that we can have a special season."

Liverpool kick-off their Premier League campaign at Stoke City on Sunday.