Clyne hoping to secure Euro 2016 starting spot

Ahead of Euro 2016, Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is determined to show England manager Roy Hodgson that he is worthy of a starting berth come next year's showpiece in France.

England sealed their spot at the tournament with a 6-0 win over San Marino last time out and face Switzerland in the first of their remaining three qualifiers.

Clyne broke into England's set-up last term after some superb performances at Southampton and would earn his seventh cap should he play against Switzerland – with Hodgson declaring he would use the upcoming fixtures to test out less established players.

"It's obviously going to be difficult because there are a lot of people who could play right-back there's a lot of competition, but I'm looking forward to it and challenging for it," the Crystal Palace academy graduate told Liverpool's official website.

"You can see how much the game has changed these days. Full-backs are asked to get forward more and support the attack.

"But I think what makes a world-class full-back is weighing up both your attacking and defensive qualities and using them at the right time."