Coach Enrique wants Barcelona improvements

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique still believes his side have plenty of room for improvement, despite producing a fine attacking performance in Sunday's 4-0 La Liga victory at Deportivo La Coruna.

The Catalan club stayed within one point of leaders Real Madrid thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick and a late own goal from Sidnei.

Luis Enrique's side had been held by Getafe and beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad in their last two away games in the league.

And, although Barca were always in command at the Riazor, Luis Enrique was not completely satisfied.

"We have always had defensive intensity away from home," he said in quotes reported by AS.

"We must be efficient in attack and in defence. But there are things to improve in both phases. Victories help."

Messi's treble marked his 30th for Barca and came at the end of a week filled with speculation over his future following remarks he made before Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Argentina forward stated "I don't know where I'll be next year", but reaffirmed his commitment with a show of on-field brilliance.

And Luis Enrique was quick to praise their diminutive talisman.

He added: "He [Messi] has been at a very high level throughout the season. At no time has it lowered."