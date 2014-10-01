Coach Mazzarri wants Inter perspective

Inter have made a mixed start to the campaign and, while they lie fifth in Serie A, go into Thursday's clash off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Cagliari.

Four first-half goals at San Siro put the hosts on their way to a comprehensive first defeat of the season, leaving Mazzarri searching for a reaction in this week's Group F fixture.

Looking to build on their narrow win against Dnipro last time out, Mazzarri believes perspective is key when considering Inter's start to the campaign.

"The way that defeat came about, it wasn't Inter out there. That wasn't us," the Italian explained in reference to Sunday's reversal.

"But then I don't think we're the side that came in for such high praise after the wins over Atalanta and Sassuolo either. You need to maintain a sense of perspective when analysing things.

"It will be a different game for sure. At least we'll try to go about things differently: we'll fight, harry and chase more."

Having brought in the likes of Pablo Daniel Osvaldo, Yann M'Vila, Nemanja Vidic and Gary Medel over the close-season, Mazzarri is eager for his new-look side to gel.

Vidic in particular has struggled to adapt following his move from Manchester United - having picked up a red card and given away two penalties in his short time at San Siro.

"We have to make it clear straight away that Sunday was just a bump in the road for a team that's still finding its way," Mazzarri continued.

"When you have a new group of players and things are going well for you, everything's rosy. But when you run up against difficulties, a more experienced group perhaps knows how to limit the damage.

"The match against Qarabag will be useful for us with a view to Serie A as well."