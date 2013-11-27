Coates determined to hold onto keeper Begovic

After impressing last season the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has continued to shine under new manager Mark Hughes.

Despite Stoke's troubles – they had gone eight games without a win before victory over Sunderland – Begovic has been one of the club's most impressive performers, keeping four clean sheets in 12 matches.

Manchester City are the latest side to be linked with the 26-year-old but Coates has no interest in letting his prize asset leave the Britannia Stadium.

"This latest story (regarding Manchester City) was certainly news to me and I suspect it is just a bit of speculation," he told theStoke Sentinel. "That's my guess, anyway, and we have certainly had no approach.

"He is a top goalkeeper, so this kind of thing is going to happen. We are just concerned that he concentrates on playing for us and doing what he has been doing up to now.

"It is important we keep him for the rest of the season. It is an important season and he is a key player. He certainly hasn't made any noises."