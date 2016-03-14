Colantuono departs Udinese

Udinese have parted company with head coach Stefano Colantuono after a run of one win in 11 Serie A games left them just four points above the relegation zone.

The Friuli club finished 16th in Serie A last season under Andrea Stamaccioni, who was replaced by Colantuono at the start of the current campaign.

However, Udinese are once again occupying 16th in the table, prompting the club to take action.

A club statement read: "Udinese Calcio announces that it has removed Stefano Colantuono and his staff from taking charge of the Bianconeri.

"Udinese Calcio would like to thank the coach and his staff for their commitment and professionalism in these months of work, wishing them the best of luck for the continuation of their professional career."