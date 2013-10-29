Colback eager to keep midfield spot

The combative 24-year-old found himself employed as a makeshift left-back during Paolo Di Canio's short tenure at the Stadium of Light.

But Sunderland academy product Colback started Sunday's derby victory against Newcastle in central midfield and hopes new boss Poyet continues to put his faith in him.

"Midfield is my position. A lot of people have asked me where is my position, and it's obvious I'm not a left-back. I filled in there, but I've never been a left-back." Colback told the Sunderland Echo.

"I'm a midfielder and that's where I want to be, so hopefully I can get a run in the team there.

"The manager didn't even have to ask. He said he knew I wasn't a left-back, although I don't know whether that was a compliment or not!

"But he said I'm going to be playing midfield now and it's up to me to show I'm good enough in training and in games."

Sunderland's 2-1 victory over their arch-rivals was their first in the top flight this season and it moved them off the bottom of the table.

Poyet's charges will be looking for their first away victory in the Premier League when they travel to Hull City on Saturday.