Colback eyes top 10 with Newcastle

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback said his team-mates are eyeing a top-10 finish in the Premier League after last season's woes.

Colback and Co. dramatically avoided relegation on the final day of the season and manager Steve McClaren has since arrived from Derby County, tasked with guiding Newcastle up the standings.

McClaren has been busy in the transfer window, reinforcing his squad with the big-money signings of Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum, Serbian star Aleksandar Mitrovic and defender Chancel Mbemba.

And Colback believes McClaren is the right man to bring entertaining football back to St James' Park.

"The mood is optimism. Regardless what has happened in the past, football moves on quickly," Colback told the Mirror ahead of Newcastle's Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday.

"There are new signings which the fans can be excited about. It is a fresh start. There is no point dwelling on last year.

"You can't limit it but you also have to have realism. A club like this should be looking at top 10. Sometimes it doesn't work out like that though.

Colback added: "The manager has showed us video clips from that final game. He knows it is a great club to be at when you are winning games. It is the best I've been at when it is on the up, and that's what we want to create.

"The manager says he wants to be attacking, with a certain amount of caution. It won't be like the 'Entertainers' of the Kevin Keegan era, 6-5 and 7-4, because football has changed a lot."