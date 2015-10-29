Colback ruled out for six weeks

Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is to miss up to six weeks of action with a knee injury.

The 26-year-old picked up the problerm against former club Sunderland during Newcastle's 3-0 defeat in last weekend's Wear-Tyne derby.

Colback went for further checks on Thursday, with Newcastle saying the injury could have been worse.

"Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback will be sidelined for up to six weeks with a knee injury, following further scans and assessment on Thursday. The injury is not as bad as first feared," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The 26-year-old was injured early in the second half of Sunday's Tyne-Wear derby clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and was replaced by Vurnon Anita.

"Colback has started nine of United's 10 Premier League games this season, taking his appearance tally to 48 in all competitions since arriving from the Black Cats in June 2014."

The news is a further blow to Newcastle, who are already without the likes of Tim Krul (knee), Steven Taylor (hamstring) and Emmanuel Riviere (knee).

Newcastle, who are 19th in the Premier League, welcome Stoke City to St James' Park on Saturday.