Colchester vow to take severe action against fans who invaded pitch

Colchester have vowed to take severe action against two fans who invaded the pitch during Tuesday night’s home defeat to Forest Green.

The Sky Bet League Two game at the JobServe Community Stadium was halted when two men ran on to the field late in the game before being detained by stewards. Forest Green won the game 3-0.

“After two members of the public entered the field of play during the game against Forest Green Rovers, Colchester United Football Club will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and will look to take the most stringent action possible against the duo,” read a Colchester statement.

“We will also co-operate fully with the football authorities should they wish to conduct their own investigation into this incident.

“We cannot condone this behaviour in any way and would like to remind all visitors to the JobServe Community Stadium that it is a criminal offence to gain entry onto the field of play during any game.”

The incident followed several other high profile pitch invasions in the last week.

Birmingham fan Paul Mitchell received a 14-week prison sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to running on to the pitch and assaulting Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish during Sunday’s derby at St Andrew’s.

Also on Sunday, Arsenal’s home Premier League win was briefly interrupted when a man ran from the stands and pushed Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and a similar incident occurred in Scotland last Friday when Rangers captain James Tavernier was confronted by a Hibernian fan.