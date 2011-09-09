Cole and Poulsen eye Ligue 1 debuts

New Lille loanee Joe Cole is unlikely to start at Saint-Etienne on Saturday after his lack of match action for Liverpool but could get a place on the bench.

"In my opinion, Joe is one of the most 'Latin' English players there are," the champions' coach Rudi Garcia told reporters.

"He should fit well into our system of playing."

Danish midfielder Christian Poulsen, who also left Liverpool in the transfer window, could also make his debut for promoted Evian after being included in the squad to visit Bordeaux on Saturday.

Stades Rennes coach Frederic Antonetti reckons Saturday's opponents Olympique Marseille have been unlucky to not win any of their opening four games.

"I've seen their matches, their play has been good. They've deserved better," he told staderennais.com ahead of the Stade Velodrome clash.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Guillaume Hoarau will miss Sunday's home game against Stade Brest after undergoing surgery on his shoulder on Monday.

Leaders Montpellier welcome Nice on Sunday without suspended midfielder Younes Belhanda, who had been in good form.

Olympique Lyon boss Remi Garde is wary of going to newcomers Dijon on Saturday ahead of Champions League commitments against Ajax next week.

"You can see the freshness, dynamism and enthusiasm in Dijon's group. For them it is a great occasion to welcome Lyon at the highest level," he told a news conference.