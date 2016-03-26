Cole backs Giggs for United manager

Andy Cole has backed his former Manchester United team-mate and current assistant Ryan Giggs to be a successful future manager at Old Trafford.

Cole played for United for seven years alongside Giggs and said the fact that the Welshman had spent his whole career at the club held him in good stead to do a fine job , if given the required time.

"Giggs would be brilliant. He's been there all his career," Cole told Sky Sports.

"I played with him for many years. If he's going to serve two managers [as assistant] then at some point he's going to get an opportunity.

"And I know it's going to be hard for him, everyone says it's going to be hard for him, but of course it will be. It's Manchester United.

"They are so used to winning things, being top of the league, progressing in Europe, winning the Premiership, winning the FA Cup and consistently winning.

"If he was given the chance I think he would do well, but it would take time and I think it would take time for anyone at that football club now."

Cole said the ground lost since Alex Ferguson's retirement meant walking into the Old Trafford job would not be easy for any manager, no matter how experienced.

"Everyone has moved on and the other teams have caught up," Cole said.

"Leicester [City] are top of the league and who would have said that last season?

"I think if he got the job, he'd do a great job."

Cole also had words of encouragement for United youngster Marcus Rashford, who has been hugely impressive since debuting.

Rashford has scored five goals, including two against Arsenal and a match-winner against Manchester City, and Cole said the club needed to look after him during his young years.

"Look at what Sir Alex did with Giggs. He played him in a few games, left him out, brought him back in and then left him out," he said.

"Then look at how long he played. No one questioned that.

"I was there when he brought in the Nevilles [Gary and Phil], [David] Beckham, [Paul] Scholes and the manager did that with all of them.

"If Rashford gets the opportunity to be around the first team and he's taken out then he shouldn't be disappointed because he has a big future ahead of him."