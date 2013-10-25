Cole set to return for Man City showdown

Cole has not featured since October 6, when he suffered a rib injury in a 3-1 win at Norwich City.

But Mourinho confirmed that the England international is poised to make his comeback against Manuel Pellegrini's men in a game that could have a large bearing on the race for the Premier League title.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with strikers Samuel Eto'o and Fernando Torres each finding the net scoring in victories over Cardiff City and Schalke respectively.

And Mourinho is quick to praise the duo for their recent showings.

"I'm happy with all the strikers," Mourinho said.

"They were not scoring goals but they were working really hard and doing a good job for the team.

"There are different ways of contributing. Sometimes scoring goals, which is the most important thing of course.

"Last week was a positive week for Samuel and Fernando because they scored goals."

The Portuguese was fined £8,000 by the Football Association on Thursday for complaining to the fourth official about time-wasting during the 4-1 win against Cardiff.

Mourinho was sent to the stands for his vehement protests and, although the 50-year-old still disagrees with his dismissal, he has no issue with the punishment.

"The referee wrote the truth. He was correct and honest," he added.

"I am still convinced I shouldn't be sent off, but that's okay."