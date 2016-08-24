Coleman baffled by Ramsey's treatment at Arsenal

Chris Coleman has questioned Arsene Wenger and Arsenal over their treatment of Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales manager insisting the injured midfielder returned to action too soon following Euro 2016.

Coleman vented his frustration and astonishment after Ramsey was ruled out of next month's World Cup qualifier against Moldova on September 5 due to a hamstring problem.

Ramsey, who said he expected to miss the start after helping Wales to the semi-finals in France, suffered his strain during Arsenal's 4-3 loss to Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season

Coleman is baffled as to why the 25-year-old was not given more of a chance to rest following his exertions at the European Championship.

"I think we all expected him to [miss the start of the season], so I don't know what happened between then [when Ramsey suggested he would be rested] and when he ended up on the pitch," Coleman told reporters.

"I think, to a man, if you were looking at that [team-sheet against Liverpool], it was a bit of a surprise he started. I think Aaron said himself that he wasn't expecting to.

"If you look at Rambo's physical stats, they’re higher than anybody on the pitch in terms of his high-intensity sprints and the kilometres he covers.

"But he's still a human being and it's not like we were knocked out in the group stage. It was a long tournament for Aaron, after a long, hard season.

"So I don't know why he was treated differently. For me as a manager, when I'm missing one of my best players, I think anybody would understand my disappointment."