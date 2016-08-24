Coleman dismisses Premier League talk

Chris Coleman says he is happy to remain Wales coach and has distanced himself from suggestions he is eyeing a move to the Premier League.

Coleman was denied the chance to speak to Hull City earlier this month when the Football Association of Wales rejected the Tigers' approach for the 46-year-old, who guided his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

After naming his first international squad since the European Championship, a 23-man party for the World Cup qualifier against Moldova in Cardiff on September 5, he said: "I think everybody is under the impression that everyone wants to work in the Premier League. I want to work at the top level like everyone else, but it doesn't mean that's the Premier League.

"It's a great league but what I've got here is very special and close to my heart. I'm fully focused on what I need to do for my country.

"I'm happy, looking forward to this next challenge.

"With the Premier League, you look at it sideways, of course you do, but managing your national team comes around once if you're lucky. I don't think I'll have any regrets."

Coleman included Hal Robson-Kanu in his squad despite the striker failing to find a club before the new season while Emyr Huws, Tom Lawrence and Paul Dummett returned after missing Euro 2016.

Aaron Ramsey and Jonny Williams are injured.

"With a player as good as Aaron, he's irreplaceable almost. He makes a huge impact for us, he's a great player, it's a shame. These campaign games are massive. He's a loss to any team so we're disappointed," said Coleman.

"We're told Aaron could be out for another three weeks, it's very difficult to put an exact date on it.

"Jonny Williams has had a real good impact. He brings something different, I saw the tackle on Jonny in pre-season, it was a cowardly tackle. But that's international football, you have to roll with the punches, I'm not complaining."

Gareth Bale remains Wales' main man, however, with the Real Madrid star opening his account for the season in Sunday's 3-0 victory at Real Sociedad.

Coleman added: "There's no surprise, scoring after about 75 seconds.

"He's capable of almost anything, I think Madrid are very excited about the future with him.

"They recognise they've got someone who will be there for a while and is capable of winning everything.

"He's got the first class mentality, everybody wins."

Wales squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool - on loan at Huddersfield Town), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), James Chester (Aston Villa), James Collins (West Ham), Chris Gunter (Reading), Jazz Richards (Cardiff City), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Ashley Williams (Everton).

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Dave Edwards (Wolves), Andy King (Leicester City), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Emyr Huws (Cardiff City), Tom Lawrence (Leicester City) George Williams (Fulham - on loan at MK Dons), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Simon Church (MK Dons), David Cotterill (Birmingham City), Hal Robson-Kanu (unattached), Sam Vokes (Burnley).