Coleman hopeful on Ramsey ankle injury

Ramsey was forced off in injury time during Wales' 2-1 Euro 2016 qualifying win in Andorra on Tuesday after picking up an ankle injury.

Gareth Bale spared Wales' blushes in the principality, with the Real Madrid star scoring twice - including a superb 25-yard free-kick nine minutes from time - after Ildefons Lima had given Andorra a shock early lead from the penalty spot.

The game was played on an artificial pitch, and the surface drew the ire of both Coleman and Bale after the match.

Ramsey's problem was caused by a knock rather than anything to do with the pitch, but the 23-year-old is facing a race against time to be ready for Arsenal's home game against Premier League champions City on Saturday.

"He got a kick and there was a twist in his ankle," Coleman explained.

"It was coming to the end of the game and it was pointless taking a risk with him.

"Hopefully he'll be okay for Arsenal at the weekend, but we'll have to see what the next 24 to 48 hours hold."