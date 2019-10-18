Coleman sits out Hammers clash

Everton captain Seamus Coleman misses Saturday’s home clash with West Ham as the full-back serves a one-match ban following his red card at Burnley last time out.

Fabian Delph is a doubt after withdrawing from England’s squad last week with a hamstring problem, and the Toffees this week announced fellow midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is set to be sidelined for around three months having undergone surgery on an injury in his right thigh.

Cenk Tosun is unavailable due to a groin issue sustained while on international duty with Turkey, but Theo Walcott could make his return to action.

Declan Rice is fit for West Ham after shaking off the virus he was carrying on England duty.

Roberto continues in goal after regular number one Lukasz Fabianski underwent surgery on a torn hip muscle.

Defender Winston Reid and winger Michail Antonio are still out injured.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Lossl, Mina, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Baines, Sidibe, Gomes, Schneiderlin, Delph, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Kean, Richarlison, Stekelenburg.

West Ham provisional squad: Roberto, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Anderson, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Haller, Martin, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Masuaku, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Wilshere, Fornals, Ajeti.