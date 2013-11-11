Coleman urges Everton to be more ruthless

Everton dominated with the ball against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Roberto Martinez's men had to settle for a goalless draw despite having 73 per cent possession at Selhurst Park.

A third consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League for Everton was offset by a second successive blank in front of goal at the opposite end of the pitch, something that Coleman wants to put right.

"You've got to keep the ball of course, and that’s something we do under the new manager, but you've got to keep it for a reason and that's to create chances," the defender told the club's official website.

"We didn't create enough for the amount of possession we had, it's as simple as that.

"We went to Palace playing well and with confidence so with no disrespect to them, the way we're playing we should be coming to these places and getting three points.

"It wasn't to be, though, because we just couldn't break them down."