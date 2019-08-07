Colin Doyle extends deal at Hearts

Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle has extended his stay in Gorgie by a further year.

The 34-year-old Irishman penned a two-year deal when he joined Craig Levein’s squad last summer but his new contract ties him to Tynecastle until May 2021.

The former Bradford shot-stopper was signed to provide first-choice keeper Zdenek ‘Bobby’ Zlamal with competition and has so far featured 11 times, keeping six clean sheets.

Speaking to heartsfc.co.uk, the Republic of Ireland international said: “This is a massive club and I’ve only had positives since I’ve been here.

“The family are up here now, we’re settled, the kids are starting a new school, so it’ll be a lot easier for me.

“It’s been great and the lads in the changing room are one of the best groups I’ve been involved in. I’m happy and hopefully I can get in the team and see what happens.

“Bobby is obviously in the team at the moment, so I’ll try and do my best in training and in any games that I play and see what happens.

“I heard that keepers don’t get on but me and Bobby are good friends. There’s a good bit of banter and a good, healthy, competitive atmosphere.”