Coloccini dismisses Newcastle exit talk

Coloccini reportedly came close to moving to Argentine side San Lorenzo in January this year and quotes emerged recently suggesting their interest in him may have been rekindled.

However, the Newcastle captain, who moved to St James' Park in 2008 from Deportivo, insists he is committed to the club.

"It's nothing – it's old news," he told The Shields Gazette.

"The press sometimes say things I said months ago, not now.

"I respect the fans. When I go on to the pitch, I always give 100 per cent for this shirt because they give me lots of love, and I have to say thank you."

Coloccini, who spent time on loan at San Lorenzo in 2000, has started 10 times in the Premier League this season, helping Newcastle to seventh in the table.