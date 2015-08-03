Coloccini wants to finish career at Newcastle - McClaren

Steve McClaren has moved to end speculation that captain Fabricio Coloccini wants to leave Newcastle United and says the defender wants to end his career at St James' Park.

Coloccini has yet to feature under McClaren in pre-season and was once again a notable absentee as Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The club have claimed that an Achilles injury has ruled him out, but media reports suggested that the Argentine centre-back was keen for a reunion with former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace.

However, McClaren dismissed that notion and says Coloccini is keen to play a key role under his stewardship.

"It is purely the injury why he is out and apparently he has this every year," McClaren told The Northern Echo.

"I have spoken to him several times and he has been here seven years at Newcastle.

"He is coming towards the end of his career and he wants to finish it here. I said 'great, that will do me.' Those are the kind of words I like to hear. Let's just get him on the field of play now.

"He has a year left on his contract and Newcastle have always been his preferred choice. I know there has been a lot of speculation, but my indication is he wants to stay here and take the club forward."