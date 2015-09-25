Cologne 1 Ingolstadt 1: Matip and Modeste on target in stalemate

There was no separating Cologne and Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga on Friday as Marvin Matip cancelled out Anthony Modeste's opener in a 1-1 draw at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Cologne went into the clash ahead of new boys Ingolstadt solely on goals scored, with the sides boasting identical win, loss and draw records as well as the same goal difference as they collected 10 points from their opening six games.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the teams cancelled each out, after the hosts took the lead through close-season signing Modeste.

The former Hoffenheim man has now had a hand in 10 goals in just eight competitive games for his new club - ensuring Cologne were rewarded for their bright start when he headed Marcel Risse's cross past Ramazan Ozcan 10 minutes in.

Ingolstadt have proven themselves since gaining promotion to the Bundesliga however, and levelled within 12 minutes as Matip found space at a corner and planted a header past Timo Horn.

Yuya Osako was denied at close range by Ozcan seven minutes from time as the hosts failed to find a crucial second.