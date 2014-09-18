Colombia climb FIFA rankings, Germany top

Jose Pekermon's side were beaten 1-0 in Miami on September 5 but climb the rankings thanks to Netherlands' back-to-back defeats to Italy and the Czech Republic.

Colombia have only previously occupied third place in the rankings on two occasions, in July and August 2013, but hopes of moving higher look slim given Germany and Argentina's points advantage.

World champions Germany remain in top spot after a Thomas Muller doubled saw them beat Scotland 2-1 in their opening match of the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Brazil's wins over Colombia and Ecuador sees them move up one place to sixth, while France swap positions with Switzerland to occupy ninth.

Bosnia-Herzegovina slipped out of the top 20 after their 2-1 defeat to Cyprus in Zenica, while Wales moved to 29th thanks to their win over Andorra.

Gareth Bale's double against the European minnows sees Chris Coleman's side move to within two places of their highest-ever ranking of 27.

Meanwhile, the biggest climbers were Guatemala, the CONCACAF nation surging 77 places up the rankings to 57th after victories over Honduras, Belize and El Salvador during qualifying for the Gold Cup.