Colombia squad settles in Argentina

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has finalised his Copa America squad, with seven players joining the camp in Buenos Aires on Monday to complete the 23.

Teofilo Gutierrez, Pablo Armero, David Ospina, Carlos Sanchez, Luis Muriel, Camilo Zuniga and Victor Ibarbo all arrived in their Argentina training camp, ahead of the Chile showpiece.

Pekerman has one debutant in his squad - La Equidad goalkeeper Cristian Bonilla - while Santa Fe centre-back Francisco Meza, who was in the initial 30-man squad, will have to wait for his first cap as he was left out.

Leading the side into their Group C campaign against Brazil, Peru and Venezuela will be captain Radamel Falcao, hoping to boost his personal fortunes after a lacklustre campaign at Manchester United.

Goalkeeper Ospina is vice-captain.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Cristian Bonilla (La Equidad), David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Atletico Nacional)

Defenders: Darwin Andrade (Standard Liege), Santiago Arias (PSV), Pablo Armero (Flamengo), Pedro Franco (Besiktas), Jeison Murillo (Inter), Carlos Valdes (Nacional), Cristian Zapata (Milan), Juan Camilo Zuniga (Napoli)

Midfielders: Edwin Cardona (Monterrey), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Chelsea), Victor Ibarbo (Roma), Alexander Mejia (Monterrey), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Carlos Sanchez (Aston Villa), Edwin Valencia (Santos)

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Sevilla), Radamel Falcao (Manchester United), Teofilo Gutierrez (River Plate), Jackson Martinez (Porto), Luis Muriel (Sampdoria)