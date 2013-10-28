Colombia Wrap: Once Caldas cruise past Itagui

Sergio Herrera scored the first two goals for Once Caldas as the visitors went on a four-goal blitz before half-time at the Estadio Metropolitano Ciudad de Itagui.

The home side lost Ervin Maturana nine minutes into the second half and from then on Once Caldas cruised, simply keeping Itagui at arm's length for the rest of the match to break into the finals spots on the Primera A ladder.

Once Caldas rose to 22 points; pushing Itagui (21 points) out of the top eight and down to 11th.

Patriotas Boyaca moved up to ninth, just behind Once Caldas due to an inferior goal difference, after they drew 0-0 with 10th-placed Medellin.

Primera A leaders Atletico Nacional were stunned 1-0 at home by Boyaca Chico with Jairo Castillo scoring the winner for the visitors in the 20th minute.

Boyaca had to hold on for 22 minutes with 10 players after Edwin Avila was sent off but Nacional were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage as they slumped to their first loss in four matches.

Despite the defeat, Nacional remain well clear at the top of the table with 36 points with Santa Fe (28 points) in second, while Deportivo Cali (27) sit third.

Santa Fe defeated Deportivo Pasto 2-0 thanks to a pair of own goals by Pasto defender Wilson Galeano, while Cali edged out La Equidad 1-0 through Alvaro Dominguez's 43rd-minute penalty.

In other Primera A results, Alianza Petrolera triumphed 2-1 over Deportes Tolima, Junior held on for a 3-2 win against Millonarios, Envigado defeated Deportes Quindio 2-1 and Atletico Huila were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom club Cucuta Deportivo.