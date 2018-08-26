Coman ankle surgery successful but Bayern winger set for 'long spell' out

Kingsley Coman has undergone successful surgery on his ankle injury, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

Coman had an operation on Sunday after sustaining a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle.

The France international was hurt late in the opening half of Bayern's 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim on Friday and had to be helped from the field.

Bayern initially estimated Coman would miss "several weeks" of action but the Bundesliga champions gave no further timescale in a statement, noting the 22-year-old "faces a long spell on the sidelines".

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "I'm convinced Kingsley will come back stronger. We'll support him all the way."

You'll be back stronger. We are waiting for you KingsleyAugust 25, 2018

Bayern team-mates including Robert Lewandowski have shown support for Coman in his latest injury setback.

"You'll be back stronger," Lewandowski wrote on Twitter. "We are waiting for you Kingsley."