Coman not afraid of Ribery comeback

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman has insisted he does not fear the return of Franck Ribery and is keen to learn from his compatriot.

Coman has developed into a key figure at the Bavarian giants since joining from Juventus ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but he will soon face stiff competition from Ribery for a place in the starting XI.

The 32-year-old has yet to feature for Bayern this season due to an ankle injury, but is set to resume squad training.

"Of course I am looking forward to his return. The more options we have, the better it is for the team. Franck is on the right track and he'll be back in full team training in the next few days," Coman told the official Bundesliga website.

"We may play in the same position but I don't see him as a rival for a place in the side; I see him as an example. I can learn a great deal from him because he's got so much experience.

"My confidence is growing with every game I play. I can play to my potential. I'm not afraid of failing, or that I might get substituted off if I try something in a match and it doesn't come off. That's just not the case.

"The coach puts his trust in me and I can tell my team-mates trust me too. They're finding me much better out on the pitch. I feel really good here."

The 19-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Bayern so far, scoring four goals.