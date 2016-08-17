Coman: Pogba would be fantastic for Bayern Munich
Paul Pogba is preparing to make his second debut for Manchester United, but Kingsley Coman would love him to be at Bayern Munich instead.
Kingsley Coman says France team-mate Paul Pogba would be a fantastic addition to the squad at Bayern Munich.
Pogba has only just re-joined Manchester United from Juventus in a world-record transfer, having played alongside the winger as their nations finished as runners-up at Euro 2016.
But that has not stopped Coman - playing in Germany on loan from Juve - dreaming of playing alongside him at Bayern as he hailed the midfielder's star power.
"If I could choose a player, I would like to have Pogba for Bayern," Coman told Bild.
"This would be fantastic. He has unbelievable abilities and is a fantastic midfielder.
"Apart from this he is not only important on the pitch. He has a huge marketing value. He stays in people's minds."
Pogba is expected to make his second debut for United in Friday's home Premier League match against Southampton.
