Coman: Pogba would be fantastic for Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman says France team-mate Paul Pogba would be a fantastic addition to the squad at Bayern Munich.

Pogba has only just re-joined Manchester United from Juventus in a world-record transfer, having played alongside the winger as their nations finished as runners-up at Euro 2016.

But that has not stopped Coman - playing in Germany on loan from Juve - dreaming of playing alongside him at Bayern as he hailed the midfielder's star power.

"If I could choose a player, I would like to have Pogba for Bayern," Coman told Bild.

"This would be fantastic. He has unbelievable abilities and is a fantastic midfielder.

"Apart from this he is not only important on the pitch. He has a huge marketing value. He stays in people's minds."

Pogba is expected to make his second debut for United in Friday's home Premier League match against Southampton.