Comfortable Pirates beat Chiefs to seal MTN8 final berth

Orlando Pirates will face Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final after a resounding 5-0 aggregate win over Kaizer Chiefs, wrapping up the two-legged semi-final with a 2-0 win over Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Pirates came into the game with a comfortable 3-0 lead from last weekend’s first leg and coach Josef Zinnbauer was also back on the touch line following his return to Germany, but both Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkhosi Lorch both missed the game through injury.

Chiefs and coach Gavin Hunt came into the game looking for a much-needed confidence boost after a poor start to the season with a massive turnaround needed if they were to book their spot in the final.

It was the Glamour Boys who looked to start the game with intent as the dominated possession and created the first opening with 18 minutes gone as Leonardo Castro flicked-on a header into a dangerous area but Bucs goalkeeper Richard Ofori was quick to snuff out the danger.

Hunt’s men were then dealt a blow in the 21st minute when Reeve Frosler went down with what looked like some serious damage to his knee and was replaced by Siphelele Ntshangase, who came in to midfield while Njabulo Blom dropped back in to the right-back position.

Both sides were struggling to create openings in the heat in Johannesburg with Fortune Makaringe having the only other half-chance of the first stanza as his effort flashed dangerously across goal from an acute angle after he was played in by Zakhele Lepasa in the 33rd minute.

0-0 at the break with Pirates still well in charge with their 3-0 aggregate lead.

Chiefs looked to start the second half on the front foot and almost took the lead when the ball dropped to Ntshangase in the box, but the substitutes strike cannoned off the crossbar with 59 minutes gone.

Pirates broke straight from that chance as Deon Hotto was slipped through on goal, the Nambian ran the length of the Chiefs hard before firing a shot at Akpeyi’s goal. The Nigerian looked to easily stop the effort, but he let the ball slip out his hands and fall at the feet of Makaringe who put the ball in an empty net to open the scoring.

Chiefs looked to push forward in search of an equaliser on the day while the Bucs looked to hit on the counter and kill the game off.

The chance eventually came for the Sea Robbers as they broke forward with Linda Mntambo rounding off the counter with a classy finish.

Zinnbauer's men had a couple more chances late on as Chiefs threw everything forward but wastefull finishing meant the scoreline stayed 2-0.

Chiefs were also forced to finish the game with 10-men as Eric Mathoho was sent off with seconds left to play for a second bookbale offence.

Pirates running away as comfortable 5-0 winners over the two legs and will face Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final.