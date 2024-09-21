'Commentating for Rangers TV became a wonderful 18-month adventure, but I was warned that Celtic are either "Celtic" or "them" – nothing affectionate!': Clive Tyldesley explains having to learn the hard way in Scotland

Clive Tyldesley received emails from Rangers fans explaining the importance of the rivalry with Celtic during his time commentating for the club's TV channel

Clive Tyldesley had to learn the hard way about the rivalry between Celtic and Rangers when he first started commentating for the latter's in-house TV channel during the Covid-19 pandemic, with fans highlighting the mistakes he was making.

After being replaced as ITV's lead commentator in the summer of 2020, Rangers TV employed Tyldesley for the 2020/21 season - which ultimately turned into one of the most historic campaigns in the club's history.

