CONCACAF Champions League Review: FC Dallas make good start

FC Dallas took an early advantage in Group H of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 2-1 win over Nicaraguan outfit Real Esteli.

The MLS outfit went into their CCL opener as heavy favourites, but had to wait until the 84th minute for Maynor Figueroa to score the winner, after Juan Berdun cancelled out Michael Barrios' opener.

Barrios scored on the stroke of half-time to give the home side the lead, but Berdun was on hand to level the scores off a Franklin Lopez assist just three minutes after the restart.

But Dallas would not be denied as Figueroa proved the hero, scoring with just six minutes to play.

Elsewhere, Plaza Amador and Herediano shared the points in their Group G opener in a 1-1 draw.

Sergio Ortega had Plaza Amador up 1-0 after just 12 minutes before Yendrick Ruiz levelled in the second half.