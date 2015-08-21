CONCACAF Champions League Review: Saprissa start with a win, Tecla draw

Deportivo Saprissa routed W Connection 4-0 at home in the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday.

Deyver Vega, David Guzman and substitute David Ramirez were on target, while an injury-time Maurice Ford own goal capped a winning start to Saprissa's Group A campaign against the Trinidad and Tobago visitors, who crashed to back-to-back defeats.

Costa Rica international winger Vega broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, after weaving his way past three defenders en route to goal.

Guzman doubled the lead five minutes before the break, with a miscued volley inside the penalty area, and Ramirez - a second-half replacement for goalscorer Vega - was on hand to tuck away a rebound with 20 minutes remaining.

Saprissa striker Ariel Rodriguez had his late penalty saved by W Connection goalkeeper Julani Archibald but Ford unfortunately completed the scoring in the 93rd minute after directing Dylan Flores' shot past his own goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, a 61st-minute equaliser from Giovanni Zavaleta saw hosts Santa Tecla open their Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Municipal in Group G.