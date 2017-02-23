CONCACAF Champions League Review: Vargas scores as Tigres UANL are held
A pair of draws were played out in the CONCACAF Champions League as Tigres UANL and the New York Red Bulls were held.
Eduardo Vargas scored for Tigres UANL as they were held by Pumas UNAM in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final.
Vargas, who joined the club in January, netted for the Liga MX outfit for the first time in the 1-1 draw on Wednesday.
The Chile international's 25-yard effort for the hosts was cancelled out by Matias Britos just after the hour-mark.
The New York Red Bulls were held to a 1-1 draw at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Kekuta Manneh had given Vancouver a 39th-minute lead with a header, but that advantage should have disappeared shortly after the break.
The hosts were awarded a penalty but Sacha Kljestan's Panenka attempt was kept out by David Ousted.
Bradley Wright-Phillips levelled for the Red Bulls in the 62nd minute and Vancouver were dealt a further blow when Cristian Techera saw red for a rash challenge.
The second legs of the ties will be played next month.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.