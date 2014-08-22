CONCACAF Champions League Wrap: Herediano make flying start

Costa Rican outfit Herediano struck three times late in the second half on their way to a 4-0 win over El Salvador's Isidro Metapan at FFB Field.

Yendrick Ruiz scored a brace as Herediano moved top of Group Seven, ahead of Leon.

It took the hosts 33 minutes to go ahead as Ruiz scrambled in the opener in Belmopan.

Elias Aguilar made it 2-0 three minutes before half-time, controlling a clearance with his chest before firing in from 20 yards.

Ruiz headed in his second and the team's third, getting on the end of a Jose Sanchez cross from the right.

After Herediano missed a flurry of chances in the second half, Victor Nunez sealed the win with a chipped effort in the 84th minute.

In the day's other game, Honduran outfit Real Espana drew 1-1 at home to Guatemalan side Municipal.

Bryan Rochez gave the hosts a 1-0 lead during the first half before Carlos Ruiz's 53rd-minute penalty.

It left Real Espana bottom of Group One with just a point through two games, while Municipal are second to Pachuca.