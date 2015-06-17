CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Canada thrash Dominica, El Salvador progress
Advancing to the third round of World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF region were Canada and El Salvador.
Canada powered their way into the third round of CONCACAF's World Cup qualifying, with a 6-0 aggregate victory over Dominica.
The North American nation enjoyed a 4-0 second-leg win over the Caribbean minnows, with Tesho Akindele's early goal setting them on their way at BMO Field in Toronto.
Akindele powered a shot from just outside the penalty area past Dominica custodian Glenson Prince in the fourth minute.
Cyle Larin buried a curling effort from a few yards further out than Akindele prior to half-time, before a Tosaint Ricketts brace in the second half sealed a comprehensive victory for Benito Floro's men.
El Salvador also struck early, as they advanced past St Kitts and Nevis 6-3 on aggregate.
Darwin Ceren's powerful second-minute strike in the second leg at San Salvador made progression tough on the visitors, who required at least two goals thereafter.
Nelson Bonilla added a second, and Arturo Alvarez made it 3-0 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate as Albert Roca's men were all-but through.
Atiba Harris pulled one back for St Kitts, but Bonilla's second completed the scoring.
