Confusion reigns as City confirm Toure travels to Madrid

Yaya Toure could still play a part for Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final clash at Real Madrid on Wednesday after mixed messages over the midfielder's fitness caused confusion.

Toure suffered a thigh injury during the 4-0 Premier League win over Stoke City on April 23, a problem that ruled the Ivory Coast international out of last week's 0-0 first leg against Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old trained with Manuel Pellegrini's squad at the City Football Academy on Tuesday but the club announced via its Twitter feed and official website that did not fly with his team-mates from Manchester Airport to the Spanish capital.

However, this news was later corrected, with a tweet and updated news story stating Toure was indeed part of the travelling party.

Playmaker David Silva remains out for City due to a hamstring injury, while Cristiano Ronaldo's anticipated return from a similar complaint for Madrid is set against fellow forward Karim Benzema (knee) and defensive midfielder Casemiro (hip) being absent.