CONMEBOL dismisses Boca's appeal

Boca Juniors' appeal against their Copa Libertadores expulsion has been dismissed.

The Argentine giants paid the price for their violent fans, who appeared to attack River Plate players with pepper spray during the second leg of their Libertadores last-16 tie on Thursday.

River were awarded a 3-0 win after the clash was called off at half-time with the second leg locked at 0-0 at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Boca were also hit with a $200,000 fine, ordered to play four games behind closed doors, while four away matches will go ahead without visiting supporters.

The club decided to appeal, only for that to be dismissed by CONMEBOL's Court of Appeals.

The court "dismissed the appeal by Argentina's Boca Juniors against the decision by CONMEBOL's Disciplinary Tribunal, which was filed under document O/ 69/15, on May 16, 2015".

The statement from CONBEMOL concluded: "Therefore, the disciplinary decisions in its entirety will stand."

In other news, Boca have named and shamed 11 club members that were involved in the pepper spray saga.

The attacks resulted in four River players requiring treatment.

A Boca statement on Tuesday indicated the 11 perpetrators would be banned temporarily from the stadium, and the club is amid a procedure that could see the members expelled.

River were eventually claimed a 4-0 aggregate victory and a berth in the quarter-finals - where they take on Cruzeiro, starting Thursday.

"They were identified and the corresponding data is already in the prosecution of Dr. Susana Callejas," a translation of a Boca statement read.

"Moreover, the institution will have the right to refuse admission and initiated actions to determine the expulsions and penalties that apply, according to the Statute."