CONMEBOL rejects Boca appeal against River sanctions

Boca Juniors' attempt to have the Copa Libertadores title awarded to them without having to play the second leg of the final against River Plate has been rejected by CONMEBOL.

South America's football confederation refused to crown Boca champions after their bus was attacked on the way to the original return fixture at El Monumental on November 24.

That fixture was postponed but rather than punish River with expulsion, CONMEBOL ordered them to play two continental games behind closed doors and issued a $400,000 fine.

The second leg was subsequently scheduled to take place in Madrid on December 9, although Boca's appeal put that in doubt.

However, Sunday's game will go ahead after CONMEBOL dismissed their case.