Connor Roberts’ strike earns Swansea first win at Nottingham Forest for 14 years

Swansea won for the first time at Nottingham Forest in more than 14 years thanks to Connor Roberts’ first-half goal.

The Welsh international netted in the 43rd minute to seal the Swans’ first triumph at the City Ground in nine meetings since a 2006 League One triumph.

Wing-back Roberts was also a key contributor as Steve Cooper’s men maintained their status as the Championship’s meanest defence, while Forest failed to net for an eighth game in 15 contests this term.

The struggling hosts did go close to opening the scoring twice before falling behind, with Lyle Taylor’s cheeky back-heeled effort rolling just wide following Sammy Ameobi’s rapid left-wing break and Freddie Woodman saving Anthony Knockaert’s firm drive with his left boot.

It was Roberts, though, who made the breakthrough when he outjumped Ameobi at the far post to head Andre Ayew’s lofted left-wing delivery back across goal into the bottom corner.

After the break, Ayew’s spectacular overhead kick flashed wide of the home goal from Matt Grimes’ cross.

At the other end, Knockaert’s scuffed shot bobbled wide following good forward play by Taylor, but Chris Hughton’s team ended the game having only managed one on-target attempt all afternoon.