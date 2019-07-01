Connor Smith and Chris Hamilton extend Hearts deals

Hearts have extended the contracts of teenagers Connor Smith and Chris Hamilton.

The pair have both signed new deals which extend their stay by two years until the summer of 2022.

Attacking midfielder Smith, 17, has made four first-team appearances and Scotland Under-21 defender Hamilton, 18, has made one.

Hearts flew out to Ireland for a pre-season training camp on Monday without a number of first-team players.

Peter Haring, Olly Lee and Callumn Morrison will work on their fitness at Riccarton after suffering injuries in the latter stages of last season while Craig Halkett and Uche Ikpeazu have had injections for minor injuries.