Conor Gallagher set to make his Crystal Palace debut against Brentford

Conor Gallagher is set to make his competitive debut for Crystal Palace on Saturday when Premier League new boys Brentford visit Selhurst Park.

The Chelsea loanee was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend but will be welcomed into the squad by manager Patrick Vieira following their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

James Tomkins is also available after recovering from a knock but Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), captain Luka Milivojevic (personal reasons), Michael Olise (back) and Ebere Eze (Achilles) remain absent.

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns following a 2-0 home win over Arsenal in the club’s first Premier League match.

Denmark midfielder Mathias Jensen has resumed training after recovering from a deep wound in his foot suffered during the Euro 2020 semi-final defeat by England, but is not yet in contention.

DR Congo international Yoane Wissa could be in line for his debut after being on the bench against Arsenal, and winger Tariqe Fosu is closing in on a return from an unspecified knock, but midfielder Josh Dasilva (hip) remains unavailable.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Tomkins, Andersen, Kelly, Gallagher, Banks, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Street, Matthews, Hannam, Wells-Morrison, Boateng.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Gunnarsson, Goode, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Fosu.