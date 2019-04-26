Considine signs new Dons deal

Andrew Considine has signed a contract extension with Aberdeen, the Pittodrie club have announced.

The two-year deal will see the 32-year-old defender remain at the Dons until at least the summer of 2021, with the potential of a third year.

Considine came through the club’s youth academy and made his debut against Dundee as a 17-year-old in May 2004 and he was rewarded for his services to the club with a testimonial year in 2015.

The Aberdonian has made 476 appearances, which puts him sixth on the club’s all-time appearance chart, in between Jim Leighton and Russell Anderson.