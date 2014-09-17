Conte adapting to challenge with Italy
Antonio Conte knows he faces a challenge to adapt to coaching at international level due to the lack of time he can spend with his players.
Conte was appointed Italy head coach last month after ending his successful spell at Juventus, in which he guided the Turin giants to three successive Serie A titles.
The former Italy midfielder has made an impressive start to his new job, masterminding a friendly victory over Netherlands and then a 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win against Norway in Oslo.
But having achieved success at club level, Conte is now getting used to spending a limited amount of time on the training ground with his squad.
"There are many differences [between coaching Juventus and Italy]," said the former Juve midfielder.
"In a club you can work every day with your players, whilst with the national team, if you are lucky you can have them for nine to 10 days a month.
"It's a challenge with myself to transmit my ideas in such a short time."
Italy failed to progress beyond the group stage at the World Cup under Cesare Prandelli, but Conte is determined to ensure the 2006 world champions become a force on the international stage once again.
"We are trying to get back on track after a disappointing World Cup, we are very motivated to drive Italy to where it belongs." he added.
"It's a very difficult [Euro 2016 qualification] group. It's important we started well winning in Norway. We know it's going to be a long journey, but we want to do well."
The 45-year-old overlooked Mario Balotelli when he named his first squad, but has given his backing to the controversial striker's decision to join Liverpool.
"It's always important Italian players go to a foreign country, but besides Balotelli we have other players in a foreign league. I think it's important," Conte continued.
The Italy coach, who vowed to "look at everybody" for selection, also revealed that he will call-up Andrea Pirlo for the qualifier against Azerbaijan next month if the talismanic midfielder recovers from a hip injury.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.