Conte brings winning mentality to Chelsea - Cudicini

Antonio Conte will bring a "winning mentality" to Chelsea, according to former Blues goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini.

Conte will leave his current role as coach of Italy after Euro 2016 and has signed a three-year deal to take over at Stamford Bridge as head coach.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League under interim coach Guus Hiddink, and Cudicini hailed his countryman's preparation and passion as his main attributes.

"He is a coach with a winning mentality who demands a lot from his players," Cudicini told Goal prior to the Italian's appointment being confirmed. "He is a very passionate manager and is very detailed in his preparation of his team.

"He is mechanical, in the way he makes sure he knows everything about his team behind the scenes, and the opponents.

"He is Italian so he is very passionate about what he does. He is driven for success, leaving nothing to chance."

The shot-stopper, who spent a decade at Stamford Bridge from 1999-2009, also believes Conte can restore the club's winning habit.

"I know he has been a fantastically successful manager for Juventus for three or four years, winning the league three or four times in a row," he added.

"He has been successful with almost every team he has been involved with."