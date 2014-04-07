Conte calls for focus in quest for success

The reigning Italian champions moved eight points clear of second-placed Roma in Serie A with just six games remaining courtesy of their routine 2-0 win over Livorno on Monday.

Juve are also in pole position to reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after winning the away leg of their last-eight tie with Lyon 1-0 last week.

However, despite their strong positions both at home and abroad, Conte has urged his team to maintain their focus.

"This is a fascinating season," he told Sky Sport Italia. "Both us and Roma are having extraordinary seasons and beating records.

"Nothing's been settled yet, we must keep going like this.

"I'm happy we did well tonight. Those behind us keep going but we've got the desire to maintain our stride.

"We can't switch off."

Juve host Lyon on Thursday, with Conte dreaming of a Scudetto-Europa League double.

"We cannot take our foot off the gas," he added. "We're playing in three days and want to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

"It would be nice for an Italian to return to those levels (winning European trophies) but it won't be easy.

"Lyon won on Sunday and are strong on the counter."