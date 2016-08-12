Conte: Chelsea working on new idea of football

Antonio Conte is working to implement his footballing ideology at Chelsea as they bid to bounce back from last season's disappointing 10th-place Premier League finish.

The 47-year-old left his position as Italy boss after Euro 2016 to replace Guus Hiddink - who had served as interim manager following Jose Mourinho's departure - and he is determined to make his players familiar with his footballing philosophy sooner rather than later.

"I am trying to bring my own philosophy. We are working on a new idea of football," Conte said at a news conference ahead of Monday's season opener against West Ham United.

"I know the players are the same that were here last season. But they are also the same players who won the title two years ago. It is important to find back our confidence. We lost that a bit after last season. We try to fight for the right position again and try to play attractive football.

"Expectations are very high after a bad season like last year. We are working hard to be ready. We know it will be a tough season. But we are ready. It will be a great battle.

"I think all players had a bad season last term. It's important not to forget what happened last season, we have more strength if we remember what happened. But it is important to focus on the present and the future. We have a lot of work to do to improve.

"The Premier League is fantastic and very tough. They are many clubs that can win the title and some fantastic players. And there are some great managers as well."