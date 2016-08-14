Conte: Defeats give me sleepless nights

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed defeats often prevent him from falling asleep at night as he stays awake seeking reasons for the result, while he does not get much rest ahead of games either.

The former Italy boss is set to make his official debut in charge of the Stamford Bridge side on Monday when they take on West Ham and he will be hoping to get the 2016-17 campaign off to a winning start.

"Before the games, usually I don't sleep a lot," Conte told the official Chelsea website.

"I sleep for two, three, four hours. When I wake up I start to think about the game, the situation, and often I have a good idea on a tactical aspect in the first hours of the morning

"After the game, when I win I sleep, but when I don't win it's very difficult for me. In the middle of the night I think 'what is the reason we lost?'

"Sometimes I watch the match very quickly because I want to find an answer. Why? Where is the situation that creates more difficulties? Which is the player that creates more difficulties? Was our tactical plan good or not good?

"I need to have the answer quickly."