Conte dismisses Italy job speculation

Reports in the Italian media have claimed that Prandelli, who has led his country since leaving Fiorentina in 2010, is set to announce his intention to retire after the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

But former Italy international Conte, capped 20 times for his country, has quickly moved to quash speculation that he could be lined up as a replacement.

"I think someone wants to get me out of Juventus," he joked at a UEFA-organised forum for coaches in Switzerland.

"For me, the national team is guided by the right man but I do not know what will happen after the World Cup in Brazil."

Conte has overseen two Serie A title victories in his two seasons since taking over at Juventus following the dismissal of Luigi Delneri.

The 44-year-old previously starred as a player for the Turin outfit, with his form over that time helping him feature for Italy as they finished runners-up at 1994 World Cup.

Prandelli, who also featured for Juventus in his playing days, oversaw a runners-up finish at Euro 2012.