Conte: Juve played the long game at Parma

Paul Pogba struck the decisive blow 13 minutes from time, reacting quickest as Fabio Quagliarella's speculative effort from 25 yards rebounded back off the crossbar.

After a game of few chances, Conte conceded that his side were happy to come away with a win, regardless of how it was achieved.

"We played the long game and did better," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"So I am happy with the performance. We won as Juve, as a great team who wanted the win and ran very few risks.

"I saw the right mentality. We rotated the squad and this also gave us an advantage in the long run."

Conte, who brought on Quagliarella, returning from injury, in place of Carlos Tevez a minute before the winning goal, implored his striker to try his luck more often.

"We always want to see shots like that from Quagliarella," he said.

"It's an incredible strike, the kind he can do, even if it at times he over does it and makes me angry.

"Paul also did very well to follow it up and keep his finish down, which was not easy."

The coach reserved special praise for defender Angelo Ogbonna and midfielder Claudio Marchisio, who was withdrawn after an hour as Juventus played their second game in four days.

"Marchisio played well at a high intensity for 60 minutes," he said.

"He has been a regular this season, so I opted to give him a slight rest in the second half.

"I'm convinced he'll soon be back to the old Marchisio.

"We signed Angelo from Torino, where he played with real character and charisma.

"This was a big step up for him and he also had to change his approach, as at Juventus anything you do is amplified in the media.

"He has all the qualities to become a very strong defender and that’s why we signed him.

"He needs to be more determined, especially in the tackle, and be aware of what he can give to this side."