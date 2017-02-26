Conte lauds Chelsea's milestone man Fabregas

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte heaped praise on Cesc Fabregas after the midfielder celebrated his 300th Premier League appearance with a goal.

Spain international Fabregas enjoyed a perfect milestone game as he scored in Chelsea's 3-1 win at home to Swansea City.

Back in the starting line-up for just the sixth time in the Premier League this season, Fabregas opened the scoring before Pedro and Diego Costa sealed the points as Chelsea moved 11 points clear atop the table.

Asked about Fabregas' performance at Stamford Bridge, Conte said: "Cesc played a really good game but it's important for me to have these solutions and also to analyse each game and understand when we need to have a player with more quality.

"For me, I consider Nemanja [Matic], [N'Golo] Kante and Fabregas all top players.

"I'm very pleased to see him in this form, despite the fact he didn't start the last league game.

"This is the right way to continue. I'm pleased to have these type of players, to have that is fantastic as a coach."